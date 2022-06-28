CHARITON COUNTY - The National Transportation Safety Board sent a 16-member team to Missouri Tuesday to investigate Amtrak's derailment that killed three people.
According to Chair Jennifer Homendy, the team launched from Washington D.C., to the site of the accident in Chariton County around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.
A media briefing will be held sometime Tuesday afternoon. KOMU 8 will stream the briefing on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy is expected to hold media briefing late afternoon on the derailment. Details on location and time TBD and will post on @NTSB_Newsroom.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 28, 2022
The investigator in charge will be Joey Rhine.
The team is comprised of specialists from mechanical, highway, signal system, and a drone operator, among others, according to Homendy.
As of Tuesday at noon, the derailment killed four people and injured approximately 150 others. The crash occurred when an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 collided with a dump truck "that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," around 12:40 p.m., according to previous KOMU reporting.
Homendy told the Associated Press it was too early to speculate why the truck was on the tracks. Trains won't be able to run on the track for a "matter of days," according to Homendy.
She said NTSB will request the manifest to confirm the total number of passengers and crew members on board. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported it was carrying 207, but Amtrak said in a statement there were 275 passengers and 12 crew.
NTSB will also any forward-facing cameras or internal cameras from the train, as well as any recorder information that could provide the train's speed.
The train was making its way to Chicago from Los Angeles.