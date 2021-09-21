JEFFERSON CITY - State officials and leaders from multiple counties will participate in a one-day exercise Tuesday at the Callaway Energy Center near Reform.
FEMA said in a news release Callaway, Gasconade, Osage, and Montgomery counties will participate. The exercise will require the activation of emergency facilities by the participating state and local officials. FEMA will evaluate the activities of the state, county and local units of government.
Later, on September 23, officials will hold a public meeting discuss the evaluation results of a graded exercise. It will be held at the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency in Jefferson City at 10 a.m.
Representatives from FEMA's Region VII office in Kansas City will chair the meeting and discuss offsite activities.
A representative from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Region IV office in Arlington, Texas, will discuss the onsite activities. The NRC is the federal agency responsible for evaluating onsite emergency plans and exercises for nuclear power plants.
FEMA is responsible for evaluating offsite plans and exercises for states and counties through the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program.
Callaway Energy Center on-site performance will be observed and evaluated by officials from the NRC. The exercise is a biennial requirement to determine the adequacy of the radiological emergency preparedness and response plans.
According to the press release, the primary focus is on the ability of the State of Missouri, the utility and the participating counties to protect the health and safety of the public living in the vicinity of the Callaway Energy Center.
The evaluated exercise provides reasonable assurance that the appropriate protective measures can be taken in the event of a radiological emergency, according to the release.