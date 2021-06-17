MOBERLY — The Moberly Police department arrested a naked man early Thursday morning after reports of several burglaries.
Officers responded to the scene at 2:24 a.m. and found 35-year-old J'Angelo Robinson, a Moberly man, who forced his way into three separate residences, causing property damage and assaulting one homeowner, according to a police report. One of the residences had small children present during the burglary.
The department's findings come from contact with three separate homeowners, multiple victims and witnesses who all provided statements.
At the 100 block of Thompson Street officers saw Robinson being pursued by someone. The department later found out that one of the burglary victims was pursuing Robinson.
Upon arrival officers tried to make contact with Robinson, and he failed to comply with commands. Then officers tried to take him into custody, which he resisted. Eventually the officers did take Robinson into custody without any further incident.
Robinson was placed under arrest for the following charges:
- Burglary 1st degree
- Assault 3rd degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
The suspect is currently being held in the Randolph County Justice Center. He was initially placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of formal charges by the Randolph County Prosecutor's Office.
On Friday a warrant was issued for Robinson on two counts of burglary first degree and a felony assault in the third degree. The warrant authorized a bond of $50,000 cash only.