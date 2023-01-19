COLUMBIA - The prosecution and defense chose the number of jurors they want in the murder trial of Keith Comfort at a pre-trial conference on Thursday.
Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz.
In August 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he had strangled Shultz and dumped her body in a Columbia dumpster. This came after little information was known about Shultz's disappearance for 13 years.
Her remains were eventually found in the Columbia landfill in September 2019.
Both the prosecution and defense suggested they want 75 to 80 jurors in the trial.
The prosecutor said she was worried it would take longer to pick jurors because of how much someone might know about the case. Judge Jeff Harris said he did not anticipate picking the jury to last longer than a day.
Comfort's trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. and is scheduled for five days. He has remained in Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond since his arrest.