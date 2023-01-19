COLUMBIA - The prosecution and defense in the trial of Renee Collins decided the number of jurors Thursday at a pre-trial conference.
Collins, of Columbia, is charged with sex trafficking, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and accessory to rape and attempted rape.
The court ordered 75 jurors for the trial, with two alternates. It's scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
The case dates back to 2017 when an FBI agent was informed that a child was being left in a hotel room with strange men, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Collins and her boyfriend, William Thomas, of Rocheport, were accused of trafficking her teenage daughter out of a room in The Welcome Inn in Columbia in exchange for drugs and money.
Her daughter is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and functions at a 2- to 3-year-old level, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Thomas, who is charged with rape, has a hearing Monday, Jan 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Collins and Thomas remain in the Boone County Jail with $200,000 cash-only bonds.