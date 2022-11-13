COLUMBIA - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, the number of women in the workforce still hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The numbers include people who already have a job and those applying for a job.
In Februrary 2020, 77.6 million women were in the workforce. As of October 2022, that number is 76.8 million.
Meanwhile, the number of men in the workforce has actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels. 87.8 million men are in the workforce now compared to 87 million in February 2020.
Karen Geotz owns the 'Dive Bar,' a Columbia bar on the Business Loop. More than two years since the start of COVID Geotz said that the pandemic is holding women back.
"You see people being caregivers to people who still haven't fully recouped from COVID," said Geotz. "I [also] see people who have left the workforce who haven't necessarily been able to get back into it."
According to a 2021 survey from insurance company MetLife, 48% of women said their career had been hurt by the pandemic. However that same survey found two-thirds of women who left the workforce planned to re-enter the labor market.
Geotz believes that even if women want to get back into the labor market, there are forces outside of their control holding them back. She cites the gender pay gap as one of those things.
"The one that doesn't make as much is gonna slide into that [caregiver] role typically," said Geotz. "And sadly, I truly think that even to this day women still are not paid at the same level as our counterparts in the workforce."
And she's right. According to data from PayScale, a software company that tracks wages, women earn 82 cents for every dollar men earn.
Geotz said she earned less than her male colleagues at her previous job as a sale rep in Columbia. Even though Geotz said she "loved that place" she can't understand why she was paid less than men were.
"Why? We're hitting the same numbers, shouldn't this be equal?"