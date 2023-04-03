COLUMBIA − In an article last week from The New York Times, Columbia was ranked as the nation's No. 3 city for affordable housing, in specific household incomes of around $65,000.
The study compared nearly 400 major metropolitan areas in the United States in the $65,000 income range, below the national median of roughly $70,000. The study has Columbia's median home price at $274,592 with an estimated $1,603 monthly mortgage payment.
"The article was based on our median home price which is valid what they indicated and they ranked the various towns by amenities, parks, health system, access to higher education," RE/MAX Boone realtor Alice Leeper said. "Of course I think Columbia is one of the best places in the world to live."
RocketHomes has Columbia in the Sellers Market category, where the city has been for over a year, according to its report. Compared to this time last year, houses are selling for 12.4% more.
"When we're in a seller's market, that means there's not enough houses for sale for the number of buyers looking to buy," Leeper said. "When a house comes on the market, it typically will sell within the first couple days if it's priced right and in an area people are looking to buy in."
The study mentioned that Midwestern cities fared well in the research, citing lower median house prices and a lack of "coastal climate hazards."
"We don't have a lot of weather issues in Columbia," Leeper said. "We do get the occasional tornado warning, but we haven't had major issues in Columbia in many years."
Even with the increase demand for houses in the market, those in the housing industry are adjusting to changes.
"Things are still selling," constructor Garth Coleman said. "They may have slowed down a bit, but the interest rates are up just a little bit, but we're still getting hits on these houses so we're going to keep on building until it slows down."
The data from the study were taken from drawn from the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American Community Survey, state and local income tax tables, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the F.B.I., and bestplaces.net.