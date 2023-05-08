COLUMBIA − Construction on Oak Street has been extended, as the city of Columbia Stormwater Utility's work to replace a box culvert has broadened, according to the city's utility department.
The construction began on Thursday, May 4, on Oak Street between West Sexton Drive and Lynn Street, according to a news release.
Box culverts are structures that can reduce flooding, as they are designed to allow water to flow under roads.
The project is now expected to be completed on Thursday, May 11, according to the utility department. Access to all drive approaches will remain open, the city said.
The department urges caution while driving or walking in the work zone, or to find an alternate route.