COLUMBIA — OATS Transit’s Mid-Mo Region Office in Columbia has announced that it will stop accepting cash payments on their buses effective July 1.
The areas affected by this change include Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage and Pulaski counties in Missouri.
Instead, riders can add funds to their account in advance, and fares will be withdrawn each time a rider boards the bus. Additionally, fares for all general public riders will be standardized at $2 per one way ride regardless of origin or destination.
Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time. Riders can also send personal check, money order, or cashier’s check prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 2501 Maguire Blvd., Ste. 103, Columbia, MO 65201.