COLE AND GASCONADE COUNTIES — Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation granted OATS Transit with $4,000 to provide rides.
OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of any age.
“Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation has been very supportive of our program over the years,” Dion Knipp, OATS Transit Mid-Missouri Regional Director, said. “Without their funding support we would not be able to provide as many rides for those in their service area,” added Knipp.
Funds will be used to provide rides in Cole County, Gasconade County and in Eldon.