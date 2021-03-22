BOONE COUNTY- The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a new health order Monday, which will go into effect at noon on Wednesday, March 24.
It will expire at 11:59 a.m. on April 14, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
Masks and social distancing are still required, the health department's press release said.
Health Order 2020-21 and 2020-21(c) removes occupancy limits for large gatherings, events and entertainment venues. The previous order had maximum of 200 people.
It also removes limits on group sizes at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. The previous order stated no more than 10 people at one table.
The new health order also removes limits on child entertainment facilities and arcades, childcare and day camps, but the health department encourages limiting capacity at these venues.
KOMU 8 News spoke with Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer about the recent order and trends in Columbia and Boone County.
Dr. Robin Blount told KOMU 8 she thinks the health department has been listening to the proper recommendations from the CDC and doctors very well.
"We do have a very low prevalence right now in Boone County. The health department clearly is making a recommendation that they feel fits our current local conditions," Blount said.
If cases were to rise or trends were to shift downward, Blount emphasized there is a possibility to go back to more restrictions.
"There's always a possibility that things will not be working if we start seeing those numbers go back up, we may have to go back to more restrictions," Blount said.
As far as maintaining social distancing with no occupancy limits, Dr. Blount said it could be a challenge.
"I think that it will be a challenge. I think that the very least the expectation that people remain masked and in just a few weeks, we'll be able to roll out the vaccine to everyone in Missouri," Blount said.
Blount emphasized even if you already have had COVID-19 and are vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, especially with spring break coming up.
"We're all seeing what's happening in Miami right now. These are potentially super spreader events and this age group, while they may have had COVID, a certain percentage of them, very few of them are vaccinated," Blount said.
Sports and activities are also encouraged to "conduct activities in stable groups." Social distancing and face masks requirements must be met for all spectators but limits on the number of spectators have been removed. It was previously limited to 50% occupancy, or 100 people indoors maximum, or 200 people outdoors maximum.
Public gatherings of more than 250 people need to submit an operation plan to the health department for approval.
The health department says it continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases. As of March 21, the 5-day rolling case average was 18. As of March 22, 27.6% of Boone County residents have initiated vaccination.