DOOLITTLE - A severe rollover crash involving an infant occurred Thursday afternoon and bystanders who work in the medical field may have saved them.
According to a Facebook post from the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, a rollover crash happened near mile marker 176 of Interstate 44, just before 5 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the driver, a 17-year-old girl from Waynesville, swerved to avoid a tractor trailer that had entered her lane. Her vehicle then went into the median and struck the median cable. The vehicle then overturned, the report said.
Local police were responding to the crash when they were informed that an infant had been ejected from the car and the driver was entrapped in the vehicle.
According to the post, several bystanders were on the scene before officials arrived, including two pediatric nurses, a member of the US Army, an off-duty law enforcement officer, a Dixon firefighter, and an off-duty Cincinnati, Ohio firefighter/paramedic.
The bystanders worked together to assess and treat the patients before police could get to the scene.
Two helicopters were dispatched to the crash site and transported both patients to trauma hospitals in St. Louis.
As of Friday afternoon, both the driver and the infant are in stable condition. The driver was discharged Thursday night, and the infant is expected to go home with her family on Friday.