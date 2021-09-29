COLUMBIA − The Columbia Office of Sustainability has asked citizens to work with them by keeping the storm drains in front of their home and on their street clean in order to prevent flooding.
Matt Nestor, the information specialist for the City of Columbia Utilities, if leaves, twigs and garbage collect on the storm drain, water could collect in other places since it has no place to go.
"For your neighbors, give the water someplace to go," Nestor said.
In June, Columbia saw extensive flooding across the city, which led to road closures, environmental damage and delays. Nestor says part of the reason of the city saw the major flooding was due to debris covering the storm drains.
Officials are hopeful that keeping garbage out of the area of the storm water inlets will prevent the drains from clogging and water from building up in the streets.
"If even leaves wash into the pipes, it can create a backup," Nestor explained "Don't blow your leaves and your grass clipping and your twigs into the street. That will also create backups."
The city has also opened an online form where citizens can report drainage issues.