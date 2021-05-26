COLUMBIA − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after a Columbia Police officer shot and killed a suspect in a gas station parking lot.
A 38-year-old white male has been killed. The suspect had a warrant out for felony probation violation and was being investigated for drug sales. CPD told KOMU 8's Emily Spain that officers were attempting to make an arrest. The suspect was armed, according to Chief Jones, but the Chief did not answer questions regarding what led to the shooting.
On the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Columbia. Chief Jones confirms CPD officers shot and killed a 38y/o white male earlier this afternoon during an attempt to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/rKYzakYP9n— Emily Spain (@KOMUEmily) May 26, 2021
Ash Street at Stadium is currently closed.
During a briefing, Chief Jones said there will be two investigations. One will be conducted by MSHP and another will be conducted by CPD internal affairs.
The shooting took place around 2:40 p.m., according to officers at the scene. Boone County Joint Communications sent out a notice that the street was closed around 2:44 p.m.
KOMU 8 reporters at the scene have reported multiple Columbia Police vehicles. Missouri State Highway Patrol is also at the scene.
The Phillips 66/Petro Mart gas station at the corner of Stadium and Ash is totally marked off by police tape. There is an area marked by police tape inside the gas station parking lot, as well.
Chief Jones only read a prepared statement and did not answer any questions from reporters.