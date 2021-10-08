JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a Jefferson City man following a shots fired incident that took place Wednesday night.
Michael D. James was arrested Thursday, according to JCPD. On Friday, the Cole County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against him of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Officers responded to calls of shots fired near McClung Park Wednesday around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to find multiple shell casings in the nearby parking lot.
Officers confiscated a 40-caliber handgun at the scene, and about 16 used bullet casings were found near the parking lot.
While no one was hurt or injured in the shooting, officers said multiple vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.
Thursday afternoon around 4:16 p.m., investigators conducted a traffic stop on James's vehicle, which was identified as involved in the shooting.
An officer found a Glock handgun and marijuana inside the vehicle, and James was taken into the Jefferson City Police Department for further questioning.
Once at the station, James declined to make a statement regarding the drugs, the weapon or his involvement in the McClung shots fired incident.
Based on his previous history, James is prohibited from owning a firearm.
James is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS (8477).