COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to Sycamore restaurant in downtown Columbia early Monday morning after a window was broken.
A KOMU 8 reporter saw at least three officer guarding the area until the owners arrived.
One of the owners of Sycamore said they were woken up by CPD's call.
"According to the police officer, the ex-boyfriend of someone who lives in the building next door came downstairs drunk and kicked in the window," Sycamore owner Sanford Speakes said.
KOMU 8 has reached out to CPD for more information on this incident.