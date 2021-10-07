JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to calls of shots fired near McClung Park Wednesday night around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to find multiple shell casings in the nearby parking lot.
Officers confiscated a 40-caliber handgun at the scene, and about 16 used bullet casings were found near the parking lot.
While no one was hurt or injured in the shooting, officers said multiple vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.
JCPD says "numerous individuals were contacted" but all declined to provide information about the incident. There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS (8477).