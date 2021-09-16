SEDALIA - On Thursday, Sedalia Police officers and other units responded to a suspicious and potentially armed persons call at Smith Cotton Junior High School.
According to a news release from Sedalia Police, officers from all agencies quickly secured the school and immediately began an investigation into the incident.
Police officers and Sedalia 200 School Security officers cleared the school as a precaution.
Officers took one person into custody and determined that a firearm was not used in the incident.
Sedalia resident Michael K. Moore, 42, was arrested on charges of trespassing and a terrorist threat. He is being held at Pettis County Jail while the charges are being filed.