COLUMBIA - The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met Wednesday evening to discuss the expansion of housing in downtown Columbia.
Tim Teddy, Columbia's community development director, gave a presentation on the history of housing in Columbia and explained that it used to be very different.
"There was a time when our downtown was a microcosm of our whole city," he said.
He explained that there was a good variety of retail stores, restaurants, and people. On top of this, it wasn't nearly as crowded.
The council discussed the progression of housing growing downtown, and the importance of persevering iconic features in the area.
"We want people to recognize places when they come back after an absence," Teddy said.
Nickie Davis, the executive director for the Downtown Community Improvement District, agreed that history is an important thing to look out for when looking to expand housing.
"We love to keep our authentic, beautiful historic buildings down here as much as possible," she said. "But if that's able to happen and encourage housing growth at the same time, that's something we would be excited for."
Davis also explained several challenges the city faces when they look to expand housing downtown. First, parking is already challenging and more housing could increase downtown traffic. On top of this, garbage around the city is an issue and more people means more trash.
She explained that it would be much safer to increase housing if we increase the police force simultaneously.
"We used to have 350 people living here, now it's 5,000, and I don't think we've added any police officers," she said.
She said that there is a new apartment building coming to Tenth and Broadway. The complex will be six stories and feature a retail store at the bottom.