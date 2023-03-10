JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Public Works and Planning Committee and the Missouri Department of Transportation met Thursday to present which route enhancement is the best option for Route 54.
These traffic pattern improvements will take place on Route 54 between the Roy Blunt Bridge and the interchange of Route 63/94.
David Bange, a Public Works engineer, has been the leader in the U.S. Route 54 improvements in north Jefferson City.
MoDOT approximates around 56,000 vehicles travel on this corridor a year, and roughly 10,000 vehicles travel back and forth between Columbia and Jefferson City daily.
"This project is looking to see how we can rearrange the lanes, create more lanes so traffic flow could be less congested," Bange said.
The Planning Committee has three options to choose among.
The first option includes removing the existing ramp from Cedar City Drive onto the westbound Route 54.
It's the most effective use of tax-payer dollars, according to MoDOT. However, it eliminates direct access to many places such as Jefferson City Memorial Airport, recreational fields and businesses.
The second option relocates the ramp to the northwest of the interchange, taking advantage of 4th Street. This enhancement would maintain the direct access to the westbound Route 54, by improving the flow of traffic.
New lane creation allows less weaving and maneuvering between lanes and provides additional capacity on the route.
A downside to this option is the necessity to cut through current recreational property and a commuter parking lot.
The third option relocates the ramp to the northwest interchange of Route 54 creating a loop ramp. Based on the council's presentation and statistical data, this is the best option because it will separate the use of the ramp for highway traffic with civilian traffic.
Public Works will donate property if option three is approved.
Randy Aulbur, assistant district engineer at MoDOT, attended the meeting and presented the public feedback from residents and business owners.
"Not to many I'll say are supportive of removing the access [option 1]. Especially from the constituents that have direct need for that access each day," Aulbur said.
MoDOT's responsibility with projects like this is to reach out to the stakeholders who would be most affected. Aulbur said they accomplished this by holding multiple hearings with the public and local entities.
With the majority in agreement to move forward with option three, the budget for the contract is estimated to cost $2,796,000.
MoDOT plans to address other bridge and structural maintenance during the construction season in spring 2024.