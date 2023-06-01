The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) is looking into an incident that resulted in damage to the Mexico High School concession stand.
The incident occurred over the holiday weekend at Hawthorne Heights, the Mexico High School track and football field. The MPSD became aware of the incident on Wednesday and have determined that the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Monday.
The MPSD believes that two individuals, one male and one female, entered the concession stand through an unlocked door early Monday morning and caused a considerable amount of damage once they made it inside. The two individuals also allegedly took candy and soda while inside.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 573-392-TIPS or 5730392-8477 or MPSD at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100