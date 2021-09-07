Twenty years ago this week, MU graduate Ted Bridis was stuck in traffic on his way to work at the Wall Street Journal’s bureau in Washington.
He was listening to the radio and chatting to his wife on the phone when out of the corner of his eye, he spotted the plane.
It did not appear to be headed toward nearby Washington Reagan National Airport.
“This was not at all a normal flight path,” said Bridis. “It was coming in much faster, it was coming in much lower. You could tell the landing gear was up and retracted. It was up and just it was roaring in. And I had this, this moment of gloom, this, you know, sort of, ‘Oh my God, it's gonna, it's gonna hit the building.’”
As the nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, the Missouri School of Journalism's newsrooms are talking to mid-Missourians whose lives were changed by that day. We will be featuring some of their stories all week.
While Bridis was watching a hijacked aircraft take aim at the Pentagon, Byron Bagby, a Fulton native who made a career in the U.S. Army after graduating from Westminster College, was inside, glued to the news breaking out of New York City on television.
“A co-worker and I were standing in his office watching CNN as the — they'd show the second World Trade tower being struck by the hijacked aircraft,” said Bagby, now a retired major general. “And my friend commented that we are lucky that hadn't happened here in the Pentagon with 27,000 workers and 40,000 commuters passing through every day.”
Outside, Bridis watched in horror as the hijacked plane appeared to fill his windshield before going right into the Pentagon.
“There was a fireball,” Bridis said. “And I remember just punching the dashboard on my car, just out of sort of seething exasperation, that this was happening and you know, right in front of me.”
Bagby and his staff “heard this loud blast. And we felt this huge building shake.
“And we thought it may have been a truck bomb initially,” Bagby added. “And found out a few minutes later, it was a hijacked aircraft that had been flown into the southwest corner of the Pentagon.”
Bagby said the plane crashed only 200 feet away from his office.
It took the rest of the day and well into the early morning hours of the next day to account for all 400 members of Bagby’s staff. “The end result was we had six over in the hospital, injured, and we had two who were missing,” Bagby said. “One who was missing was an army officer, who was married a father of two. The other was a single parent sergeant.”
It fell to Bagby and an Army chaplain to inform the sergeant’s next-of-kin — a 6-year-old girl — that her mom would not be coming home.
“I have never done anything harder in my entire life, intellectually, physically, mentally, or emotionally. That was a hardest thing I have done in my life,” Bagby said.
Bagby would later serve in Afghanistan as a senior officer combatting al-Qaeda and Taliban forces. Bridis, now a journalism professor at the University of Florida, would go on to report on the Justice Department’s investigation of the 9/11 attacks.
Now with the U.S. having fully withdrawn military forces from Afghanistan, a 20-year conflict has come to a close.
Interviewed one day after the last U.S. troops left Kabul, Bagby was philosophical about the chaotic end to America’s longest war.
“I will tell you as a person who served there, I know that I did my job while I was there,” he said. “And those of us in who served there in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, as well as our coalition partners. We did the military part, right.”
The mistake, he said, was trying to do more.
“I think that the one flaw in the overall strategy would have been, in my opinion, is trying to nation build in Afghanistan,” said Bagby. “Afghanistan is a very tribal and provincial country. They’ve never had a real central government.” Trying to turn Afghanistan into “a western-style democracy” came at too high a price, Bagby contended.
“We’ve been there for 20 years; we’ve spent $2.2 trillion,” he added. “It's time for us to stop the nation building and withdraw. I think the president made the right decision.”