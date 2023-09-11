ROCHEPORT — The old Missouri River bridge at Rocheport was detonated on Sunday morning, and crews are currently in the process of removing remnants of the bridge from the Missouri River.
Per the U.S. Coast Guard, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Lunda Construction had 24 hours to clear out a 300-foot section for any waterway traffic.
But on Monday afternoon, MoDOT said the removal process will take longer than the original plan of 24 hours.
"In conjunction with the Coast Guard, the team has determined that the navigable river channer clearance will take longer than the original plan to have it open within 24 hours of the blast," a MoDOT spokesperson said.
Eric Washburn, a Coast Guard bridge manager specialist, says the Coast Guard has jurisdiction of all bridges over waterways of the United States.
"So if a bridge owner approaches us to fix a bridge, close a bridge or draw bridge, or build a new bridge, they come to us, because one of our main roles is, we have to issue a Coast Guard bridge permit," Washburn said. "And the main part of that is, what will be the main part of the channel navigation for vessels."
Right now, the bridge still appears to be in the Missouri River, and there hasn't been enough room cleared for vessels to travel within the time frame given.
"On a busy waterway, 24 hours is standard to clear enough room," Washburn said.
However, if crews aren't clearing pieces as fast or efficient as they should be, Washburn says the Coast Guard has a protocol for how they handle any delays.
"We talk to them [crews] and see what's going on and see what equipment they have," Washburn said. "Then we talk to the industry. 'Is anybody being held up?' If there's no one waiting, then there's no concern, but if there's 10 vessels stacked up, then it would be a cause for concern."
The MoDOT spokesperson says Lunda is in contact with maritime vessels that ship up and down the river.
"Currently, there are no vessels waiting to get through," MoDOT said. However, Washburn said there is a scheduled to pass through Tuesday morning, and that it should be able to get through.
MoDOT will hold a Saturday Superintendent Talk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Members of the public can attend the session by going to the boat ramp at Taylor's Landing Access. A project manager from MoDOT and Lunda will be available to address any questions or concerns, and give updates about the bridge's clean up process.