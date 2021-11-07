MORGAN COUNTY - A 31-year-old Otterville man was killed early Saturday after a crash on Old Route 50.
Around 12:40 a.m., Austin Rasa was driving west and his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The car then went airborne, landed and began to roll.
Rasa was ejected from the car, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rasa was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
This is Troop F's second fatality for November and 52nd for the year.