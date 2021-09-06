COLUMBIA- After 18 months of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, the expansion to the nation's unemployment rescue plan has ended.
During a day that celebrates the working class of America, Columbia businesses are struggling to match unemployment claims with new hires.
Two months after federal unemployment benefits ended in Missouri, "We're Hiring" signs are still everywhere you look in Columbia.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates in all eight Missouri metro areas went down in the month of August.
"I think every job is going to see a rising of people hiring," 19 year-old Andrew Watkins said.
Watkins started working at CiCi's Pizza one week ago and currently works two separate jobs.
He said that it was easy for him to get the job, and that he had an interview set up within two days.
"It's just there's a lot of benefits for people who don't have jobs," Watkins said. "Especially with that extra unemployment they were giving."
According to the Missouri Department of Labor 10,961 initial unemployment claims were made in the last week of August throughout Missouri.