JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department arrested one person following a report of shots fired on Sunday night.
Jefferson City officers responded to the area of 1700 East Miller Street to investigate around 6 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers located two victims in the area.
The victims, as well as a witness in the area, reported a male subject threatened several people with a handgun. Their statements included the subject had fired his gun during the disturbance, according to a news release.
Through the on-scene investigation, a suspect was identified.
According to the release, the subject exited his residence and attempted to leave in a vehicle. The subject was taken into custody without incident.
During the contact with the subject, consent to search his residence for a weapon was granted. Investigating officers located a handgun hidden unsuccessfully in the residence.
One male is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for unlawful use of weapons, possession of firearm by felon, armed criminal action and second degree attempted assault. His name was not released.
No injuries were reported.