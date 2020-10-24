ASHLAND - A Texas man was arrested after Ashland Police said he led them through a car chase Saturday morning.
According to police, 19-year-old Matthew J. Murphy was driving 107 miles per hour going northbound on Highway 63 when he led police on a high-speed chase.
According to a press release, Murphy resisted arrest when police stopped him in southeast Columbia. Police said Murphy was taken into custody and was arrested on three counts - resisting arrest by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving, and possession of Marijuana.
Police said Murphy is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.