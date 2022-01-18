COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old Columbia man was found dead Monday night.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of Irma Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m.
Police say Roberto Angel Lauer was found with a gunshot wound at the residence. Lauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arrest was made following the incident. Police say 18-year-old Shaun Paul Long, of Columbia, was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Columbia Public Schools confirmed Lauer was a senior at Battle High School.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is providing support to the students, staff and families impacted, including additional counseling.
"We ask that you please keep his family and our impacted school-community in your thoughts," Baumstark said.
Baumstark also said Long is not a current CPS student.
The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated when additional information is released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.