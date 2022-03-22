MONROE COUNTY - Crews airlifted a child to University Hospital after a single-car crash in Monroe County Monday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Route J, near Duncan's Bridge, according to a highway patrol crash report. Tessie Gorham, 33, was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on Route J. Her vehicle ran off the left side of Route J, hit a sign post and a bridge abutment and turned over, the report said.
Five people were in the vehicle: Tessie Gorham, Benjamin Gorham and three children. Crews airlifted a 12-year-old boy to University Hospital, the report said. A Randolph County ambulance took Benjamin Gorham to the same hospital, also with serious injuries. The other three people sought their own treatment for minor injuries.
The Chevrolet Trailblazer was totaled in the crash.