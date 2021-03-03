LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Artistic Xpressions began working at the Lake of the Ozarks in early 2021. In its short time, artists have been able to create multiple pieces of intricate artwork.
Upon arrival, the owner and lead artist for the company were surprised by what he found.
"It kind of surprised me when I got here that there wasn't more murals and everything around," Don Murl said. "Everything looks better with art on it."
While the artists have never experienced a summer at the lake, they have been informed about how special it really is. They believe it is only missing one thing.
“There’s all this excitement about this lake and all the opportunities, but it’s lacking that feel good vision,” manager and artist Chad Angell said. "I think people are afraid to put their art out their for people to see."
Murl got his start in professional artwork over 25 years ago, when he began tattooing people. He says that anything can be a canvas, including skin.
"I spent 25 years doing tattoos, and a lot of people back home didn't really consider me an artist until I did a couple buildings," Murl said. "Then they saw what I can do on a building, and then instantly I'm an artist."
The switch to murals is an evolving one as Artistic Xpressions has a new idea to bring to the Ozarks.
"It's a beautiful lake, why not have as much beauty as you can? The most boring part of it is the sea walls and we can make that something that stands out to people," Murl said.
The Lake of the Ozarks is home to approximately 1,150 miles of shoreline and hundreds of miles of seawalls. These artists see it as an opportunity for people to express themselves in a new way.
"There's a lot of concrete seawalls that could just express that person, even above and beyond the house that sits on the other side of that wall," Angell said.
"It's a good way for someone passing by in a boat to get to know you without even meeting you," Murl said.
Artists at Artistic Xpressions are alike in the fact that they believe in the curative power behind artwork, not only for those creating it, but also for those consuming it.
"You could be having the worst day of your life and you walk up and you can get lost in it for a moment and you can forget all your problems," Murl said. "When I see somebody's artwork like that it takes me to a whole other planet and that's what I want to do for someone looking at my work."