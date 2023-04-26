A Columbia man has died as a result of a shooting Saturday in Boone County.
The shooting occurred Saturday around 6:35 p.m. at the 4300 block of W. Bellview Drive, according to previous KOMU reporting.
Sam Baldwin IV, 31, and a 5-year-old child were shot outside a home. Officials believe there were multiple shooters involved. A car was towed from the site with apparent bullet holes in the windshield and across the body of the vehicle.
Both Baldwin and the child were hospitalized after the shooting, and the Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Baldwin's death in a release Wednesday. The child's status has not been publicly updated, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.