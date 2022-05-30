SEDALIA - A man is dead after police said he got into a gunfire exchange with officers Sunday night.
According to a news release, police got a call around 6:15 p.m. about a man with a gun on Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia. When officers got to the home, they said the man ran off, and police set up a perimeter to contain him.
While trying to talk to the man, police said he started shooting at him. An officer returned fire and hit the man. He later died at a hospital.
Police later identified the man as Masen Moore, 22.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
Police said Moore had warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.