COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman died after a two vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 63 near the Vandiver Drive ramp.
Shannon M. Marrero, 37, suffered fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Columbia Police.
The other motorist involved in the crash, John N. Lammers, 35, of Jefferson City, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.
Boone County Join Communications sent a warning at 5:24 a.m. that both lanes of northbound 63 was closed due to the crash.
The two were traveling north on Highway 63.
Marrero, for unknown reasons, made a U-turn into the path of Lammers' tractor-trailer. Lammers was unable to stop and struck the driver's side of Marrero's Toyota Camry, CPD said.
The release also said Marrero had been on the shoulder of the road assisting another motorist. Lammers saw the vehicles on the shoulder and moved from the driving lane to the passing lane before impact.
The lanes reopened by 5:50 a.m.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.