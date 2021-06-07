WARSAW - A Warsaw homeowner is dead after a house fire on Saturday.
According to a release from the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw Fire and Police reported to a residential structure at 1636 Estates Drive Saturday around 1 a.m.
The rear of the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival. Responding units were advised that the homeowner was possibly still in the home.
Fire officials and officers found the homeowner had died in the fire. The person had re-entered the residence with a fire extinguisher, attempting to extinguish the flames.
The victim's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. There is no foul play expected at this time.