COLUMBIA - Police found a man dead outside the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive after responding to reports of gunfire late Sunday.
The call came shortly before 11 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Reginald E. Ball with a life-threatening wound. He later died at the scene.
No suspect information has been released at this time, and police haven't said what may have led to the shooting.
If you have information about the incident, call the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.