COLUMBIA - Police have arrested two people in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a Columbia man.
Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. CPD also arrested Steven Wayne Grime, 25, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Business Loop at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
(1) Columbia Police have arrested Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, of Columbia, in connection to a homicide that occurred on May 7 in the 900 block of East Business Loop. pic.twitter.com/dul17PN9YC— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) May 8, 2023
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a total of five individuals who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.
One adult male, Melvin Hooker III, 26, died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Spivey was among those injured and transported to the hospital. He was arrested after his release from the hospital and is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
CPD said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).