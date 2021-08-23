LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A 66-year-old St. Charles man drowned on Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The drowning was caused by a carbon monoxide leak from inside an anchored boat, according to the incident report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The two females on the boat suffered moderate injuries and refused treatment on the scene. One man suffered minor injuries and another man was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.
The incident occurred near Big Niangua Tonka Springs Cove near the 15.5 mile marker.
This is Troop F's third drowning for August and 10th drowning for 2021.