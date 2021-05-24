CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Over the weekend, a fatal vehicle crash occurred in Moniteau County which led to one man arrested.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 on Route 87 and Shepard Road.
The crash occurred after Ryan Wolfe and passenger Kathleen Bennett hit the rear of a second vehicle with their motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned and the occupants of the motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle, according to an online crash report.
Ryan P. Wolfe was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid Mo EMS where MU Air Care then transferred Wolfe to University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Kathleen D. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been notified.
Wolfe was arrested the same night by authorities for driving while intoxicated, involving the death of another, according to an online arrest report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said they were looking for the vehicle the motorcycle crashed into. Troop F Public Information officer Kyle Green confirmed Monday afternoon the vehicle had been found, but not the driver.
WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!State Troopers are investigating a leaving the scene fatality crash on MO 87 near the Moniteau/Miller County line. We are looking for a dark blue passenger vehicle, possibly a Kia, with damage to the rear. Please contact Troop F with info at 573-751-1000. pic.twitter.com/fAwGwXUz9w— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2021
According to the official report from Missouri Highway Patrol, this incident is Troop F's fourth fatality in May and the twenty-first fatality of 2021.