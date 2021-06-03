COLUMBIA - Boone County's Fire Protection District said one woman died after a crash on 200 S. Rangeline Rd., Thursday evening.
Assistant fire chief Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 News crews responded to a rollover crash at 7:31 p.m. When EMS arrived, they found a woman, who was ejected from a car, on the ground not breathing
Emergency respondents performed CPR but the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Blomenkamp said the car left the roadway, crashing into the corner of a house, along with the side of a wall, leaving significant damage to the property.
People were inside the residence when the crash happened, but they were not injured.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.