CAMDEN COUNTY — One man is dead after crashing a Polaris RZR Sunday evening. The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. Sunday.
Ronald Weems, 54, of Sunrise Beach, was driving on Turn Bridge Lane near Grand Point Boulevard when his vehicle traveled off the side of the road, flipped over, and struck a tree.
Weems suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to University Hospital. He was traveling with Beth Reams, 48, of Overland Park, and Neal Reams, 51, of Overland Park.
Beth Reams suffered minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.
Neal Reams was pronounced dead at the scene.
All occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
According to the report, the driver was driving too fast for conditions.
This is Troop F's second fatality for August and 34th for 2021.