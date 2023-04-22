FULTON - The Fulton Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a Fulton Public School bus Friday afternoon.
At 3:35 p.m. on Friday April 22 a Nissan 350Z traveling on Westminster Road slid into the path of a bus, per the Fulton Police. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on the scene, while the passenger of the vehicle was transported to a Columbia hospital with life threatening injuries. Both are residents of Kansas City.
Three passengers on the school bus were treated for minor injuries.
There is no further information that will be released at this time as the investigation is currently ongoing.