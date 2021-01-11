COLUMBIA- Columbia firefighters found one person dead at a home on Ruby Lane Monday morning.

House fire on Ruby Lane

Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Frazier confirmed one person died after a fire on Ruby Lane. 

The Columbia Fire dispatch log lists the call as "arson." The call was made around 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Boone County Joint Communications said Ash Street was closed around 10:50 a.m., but reopened around noon.  

At this time, details on how the fire started are not available. 

A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw four fire trucks and eight police vehicles. The investigation is ongoing. 

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

