COLUMBIA- Columbia firefighters found one person dead at a home on Ruby Lane Monday morning.
Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Frazier confirmed one person died after a fire on Ruby Lane.
The Columbia Fire dispatch log lists the call as "arson." The call was made around 10:35 a.m. Monday.
Boone County Joint Communications said Ash Street was closed around 10:50 a.m., but reopened around noon.
At this time, details on how the fire started are not available.
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw four fire trucks and eight police vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.
