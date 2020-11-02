COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting at Cosmo Park.
CPD received a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival at Cosmo Park, they found the victim and multiple shell casings.
The victim is an adult male and has been identified. CPD has not released the victim's name, yet.
CPD and medics rendered aid to the victim before pronouncing him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
I’m at Cosmo park where there is a heavy police presence. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FCtIRMqV2o— Danielle Romero (@DRomeroKOMU) November 3, 2020
There is no information on the suspect yet. This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking if anyone has any information, to call the police station or CrimeStoppers.