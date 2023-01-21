OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured.
Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found two men who had been shot.
20 year old Micah Aman of Columbia was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead according to the Osage Beach Police Department.
19 year old Devin Atkisson of Osage Beach was airlifted by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia where he is currently hospitalized according to Osage Beach Police Lt. Michael O'Day. A press release from the Osage Beach Police Department said Atkisson suffered two gunshot wounds.
Slayton St. Pierre lives in the apartment complex and said he saw the shooting unfold. He was on his couch when he heard six gunshots from two different guns.
St. Pierre said he ran to his front door and saw a man with a handgun run across the parking lot and fall down in the grass.
He said the shooting left him "astonished."
"I grew up in this little community and it's just crazy to see, this is what it's coming to nowadays," St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre described the massive police response after the shooting. St. Pierre said police shut down Sunset Drive, just off of U.S. 54.
"I want to say there was probably every cop car from here to Jeff City that was here," St. Pierre said.
He said most people most people in the apartment complex are friendly and that nothing like this has happened there before.
"it's crazy to see this happen to such a tight-knit community," St. Pierre said.
Osage Beach Police were assisted by 13 other agencies including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the University of Missouri Police Department.
Police are still investigating.
KOMU 8 News will update this story as details are made known.
This story has been corrected to reflect that police were dispatched at 8:25 p.m. rather than 8:25 a.m.