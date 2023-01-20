KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.
MSHP Cpl. Justin Dunn said three people were determined to be in the residence — two males and one female. Both males suffered gunshots, while the female was unharmed.
One male was found deceased, while the other was transported to Moberly Hospital and later airlifted to University Hospital, Dunn said.
Because this shooting is being actively investigated, MSHP has not released any other information.