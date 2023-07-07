MEXICO, Mo. − One person is dead and another person is injured after a disturbance with a gun in Mexico, Missouri, according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.
MPSD responded to the 1000 block of Muldrow Street in reference to a disturbance inside a home involving a gun around 3:26 p.m. Friday.
A 66-year-old male died at the scene. The Audrain Ambulance District also took 51-year-old female to the University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, MPSD said in the release.
MPSD did not clarify how the male died or how the woman was injured. When asked to clarify, MPSD Chief Brice Mesko said the department was "not ready to state a cause of death or how each person was injured."
The department said the incident is still under investigation and that there is "no indication of any danger to anyone else."