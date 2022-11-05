COLUMBIA — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
BREAKING: There’s a heavy police response in the 1600 Block of Boyd Ln. just off Clark Ln. in east Columbia. More details to come.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/i5mHzqbGFO— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) November 6, 2022
The Columbia Police Department first responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m.
Upon arriving to the scene, police found one adult woman shot and killed and another adult woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a residence. The injured woman was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital.
Police spokesman Christian Tabak didn't specify the condition of the injured woman but said police are "hoping for the best."
(1) At approximately 11 p.m. Columbia Police responded to the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Upon arriving in scene, officers located one deceased adult female and one adult female with apparent gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/MQYxHnzvAm— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 6, 2022
The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri Highway Patrol also responded to the shooting.
Detectives are on the scene, which is about a two minute drive from a Wednesday shootout near Clark Ln. and Hanover Blvd. Police said they are investigating whether Saturday's shooting is related to any other recent shootings.
This is the fourth straight weekend shooting Columbia, though the first three were not fatal.
Columbia police currently has no suspect information to share. The department asks that anyone with information to share on this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 573.874.7652.
