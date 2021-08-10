BOONE COUNTY − One person has died and another has "traumatic injuries" following a crash on Highway 22 between Angell School Road and March Road.

Boone County Joint Communications issued an alert that the highway was shut down around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The alert said to avoid the area if possible.

According to a reporter at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol and Boone County Fire Protection District are at the scene.

Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed to KOMU 8 that one person has died and another person is injured. Blomenkamp said the driver of a flatbed truck t-boned a car with two women inside.

The injured person had "traumatic injuries" and was transported to University Hospital, Blomenkamp said.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is released.