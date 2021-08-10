BOONE COUNTY − One person has died and another has "traumatic injuries" following a crash on Highway 22 between Angell School Road and March Road.
Boone County Joint Communications issued an alert that the highway was shut down around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The alert said to avoid the area if possible.
According to a reporter at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol and Boone County Fire Protection District are at the scene.
Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed to KOMU 8 that one person has died and another person is injured. Blomenkamp said the driver of a flatbed truck t-boned a car with two women inside.
The injured person had "traumatic injuries" and was transported to University Hospital, Blomenkamp said.
Highway 22 in Centralia is closed at Angell School Road. Crews have been dispatched to what appears to be a serious accident. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/U5Z6Avkkbu— Sean Decker (@sddecker29) August 10, 2021
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene.
This story will be updated when more information is released.