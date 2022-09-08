CAMDENTON — A woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 54 Wednesday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, failed to yield to oncoming traffic when attempting to make a left turn on U.S. 54. Chad Lange, 48, hit Dust, pushing the vehicle off of the road and causing it to overturn multiple times. Both vehicles were totalled in the accident.
Dust was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. and transported to Hedges Scott Funeral Home. Lange and two passengers in the Dust vehicle, including a four-year-old girl, were seriously injured and taken to receive medical attention.
This is Troop F's 52nd fatality of the year.