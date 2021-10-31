CAMDEN COUNTY - A car crash on Route F left one Camdenton woman dead and two Camdenton men injured on Saturday.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Ford Mustang driven by Jason Gardner, 33, traveled off the right side of the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve.
It struck two signs, overturned and struck a tree, according to the report.
Gardner and his occupants, 32-year-old Lizajane Linebarger and 30-year-old Steve Montgomery, were all ejected out of the car, the report said.
Linebarger was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital via EMS for minor injuries. Montgomery left the scene with moderate injuries, according to the report.
All three were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.